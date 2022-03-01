Demon Slayer Imagines Rengoku’s Demon Form in Cool Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is done with season two, but fans are not done with it. After all, the Mugen Train arc still has the fandom in its feels, and the Entertainment District arc popped off with its own battle. Right now, a good majority of the fandom is stuck mourning Rengoku, but the manga did offer the Hashira a way to escape death. And now, one artist has brought that reality to life with a special poster.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy oftherealsketchyartist. The user decided it was time to give Rengoku a makeover that would have saved his life during the Mugen Train arc. But to do so, well – the demon slayer would have been forced to become a demon.

As you can see above, the Demon Slayer artwork doesn’t go easy on Rengoku here with his demon form. The Flame Hashira is given wavy crimson tattoos that spread across his face and arms like flames. His thick brows are elongated and match the fighter’s demonic horns to boot. Of course, he also has glowing yellow eyes that are marked to show his strength, and Rengoku’s physique is lined with veiny muscles for good measure.

This makeover imagines how Rengoku might have looked if he accepted Akaza’s offer during their showdown in the Mugen Train arc. Demon Slayer Fans will remember the epic battle as it claimed Rengoku’s life, but the Upper Moon did offer to turn Rengoku since his death would waste all of his strength. In the end, Rengoku couldn’t agree to become the thing he swore to kill, and Akaza kills the Hashira before fleeing from the rising sun. By choosing death, Rengoku stuck to his principles, but ultimately, fans admit they miss the hero enough to excuse this demonic resurrection.

What do you think of this season two makeover? Do you believe any of the Hashira would have taken Akaza’s deal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.