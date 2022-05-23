Demon Slayer Cosplay Honors Rengoku's Fieriest Look Yet

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has an army of fans, and over the years, the community has gotten really good at cosplay. From our favorite slayers to the story's worst villains, any character is fair game for fans to makeover. And now, one is going viral thanks to their take on Kyojuro Rengoku.

The cosplay comes courtesy of Xen (heyitsxen) over on Instagram. It was there the popular cosplay felt it was time to share their fem take on Rengoku. As you can see below, the Flame Hashira looks downright impressive, and the wig alone deserves all the kudos here.

According to the fan, the fem cosplay began after Cosplay Sky helped bring Rengoku's yukata to life. As you can tell, the white uniform has a fiery print on its hem, and it is accented with a red-white lapel. The look pairs with thigh-high socks, and of course, the Hashira has some fiery locks to bring the whole thing together. Rengoku's bushy mane has been tamed in this shot to make it a bit more manageable, and we're sure the Love Hashira would be obsessed with this Demon Slayer take!

If you like this Rengoku makeover, you can find more anime projects from heyitsxen over on social media. You can find them on Instagram right here!

What do you think about this take on Rengoku? If you were to cosplay one of the Demon Slayer hashira, who would you pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.