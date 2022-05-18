Demon Slayer Cosplay Perfectly Recreates One of Tanjiro's Best Faces

✖

One surprising Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has hilariously recreated one of Tanjiro Kamado's best faces in a perfect way! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga franchise is now one of the most popular series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine despite the manga having ended a couple of years ago. This was because fans were instantly drawn to the series to see Tanjiro taking on all kinds of terrifying demons and wear himself down physically and mentally in the process. But at the same time, there was plenty of room to experiment with many lighter moments throughout.

Much of this humor came from how each of the characters reacted to some of the more wild situations, and Gotoge offered some hilarious faces for each of them in an appropriately wacky faces. This was seen especially with Tanjiro himself who had some pretty funny warped faces over the course of the series. Now one of them has been perfectly recreated with some surprising cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram who figures out how to make those big and wacky eyes from this shocked face possible. You can check it out below:

Demon Slayer's manga might have ended its run, but thankfully the franchise will be continuing with its anime in an official third season. The next season of the series has officially announced it will be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga, but there is unfortunately no word on its potential release date just yet. But thankfully there are lots of things to look forward to as the next arc will be bringing in even stronger demons into the action and more Hashira at the center of it all as the fights in the series get bigger and better from here.

But while there will be plenty of action to keep an eye out for, there will also still be room for some of these more humorous moments that results in fun Tanjiro faces like this. It's surprises built on a number of different things, and thus fans will definitely need to keep an eye out for what's next. But what do you think? What are some of your Tanjiro faces in the series so far? What is your favorite comedic scene in Demon Slayer overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!