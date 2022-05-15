Demon Slayer Cosplayer Brings Every Hashira to Life

✖

One awesome cosplay artist has somehow brought every member of the Hashira in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to life with some stunning cosplays! When they had made their debut towards the end of the anime's first season, there was an instant curiosity as to what each of them could be capable of given just how strong each of the demons Tanjiro Kamado and the others had fought up to that point. The Hashira had seemingly quickly closed that gap, so thankfully it wasn't too long after their introduction that fans got to see what each of the Hashira could really do.

Over the course of the Mugen Train feature film and Entertainment District arc seen in the anime's second season, fans got to see some of the Hashira get into the thick of the action and it was here that the series revealed that they were just as human as Tanjiro and the others were. Despite their cool looks, they were just in as much danger as everyone else. So while the entire line up might not be around anymore, at least they are living on through super creative tributes from artists like @blackmilow on Instagram! Check it out below:

Mugen Train and Entertainment District showcased both Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui, but they won't be around for the battles to come. It was teased at the end of the second season that the stakes are only getting higher from here on out as the real upper ranked demons under Muzan Kibutsuji would be making their move next. We'll see all of this come to fruition with the currently in the works third season of the anime as it adapts the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series.

The Swordsmith Village arc reveals some massive new threats that have yet to show up in the manga, but they'll be facing off against two new members of the Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito. Like the two Hashira seen before, both of these fighters have quite a few skills at their disposal and they'll all be showcased over the course of some of the anime's biggest battles yet. Unfortunately, there's no release date set for these new episodes just yet.

What do you think? How have you liked Demon Slayer's Hashira so far? Which one is your favorite in the line up? Let us know all of your thoughts on Demon Slayer and everything anime in the comments!