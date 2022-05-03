Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Zenitsu's Best Fem Look

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has some of the best fans in the anime community, and wow – they know how to cosplay. The community has rallied around its favorite demons and slayers for years now. Of course, guys like Tanjiro are popular picks with fans, but Zenitsu is also given his fair share of tributes. And now, one fan is going viral for their fem take on the thunder user.

As you can see below, the work comes courtesy of Hobgoblincosplays over on Instagram. The fan has done up tons of anime looks before, but their take on Zenitsu has the fandom shook with its gorgeous style and face makeup.

When it comes to costume, Zenitsu is wearing the same uniform as always here, but the rest of the slayer has been given a makeover. The character is rocking some gorgeous eye makeup with winged eyeliner and white accents. Zenitsu is contoured to perfection in this look, and if the anime's version of the slayer saw this girl on a mission, it is fair to say he'd be smitten.

As for the rest of the gender-swapped look, the Demon Slayer project completes itself with a styled wig. Zenitsu still has blonde locks, but their hair is long and layered with distinct edges. The slayer's bird is also nesting atop their golden crown, and it gives distinct Snow White vibes.

Clearly, Hobgoblincosplays put serious time into this cosplay, and Demon Slayer fans have nothing but love for the look. So if you want to follow their work, you can find their Instagram here.

What do you think about this take on Zenitsu? If you were to cosplay a hero from Demon Slayer, who would you pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.