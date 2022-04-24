Demon Slayer Cosplay Slays With the Insect Hashira Shinobu

✖

The Pillars are some of the strongest swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps in the popular Shonen franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the recent season of the series has proved it once again with Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira. Now, one cosplay is taking the opportunity to bring back the Hashira that helped Tanjiro and his friends defeat the Spider Clan in the Insect Hashira, Shinobu, who left quite the impression on the young members of the Corps.

When Shinobu first hit the scene, she acted as a major assist to Tanjiro and his friends, with the young demon slayers nearly biting the bullet in their fight against the Spider Clan. With the arrival of the Insect Hashira and the defeat of the demonic spiders, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends were brought before the Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps, eventually getting the "ok" when it comes to hunting monsters alongside these powerful swordsmen. While the second season focused more on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, there are still plenty of Pillars that we have yet to take a true dive into.

Instagram Cosplayer Aori0729 shared this new take on the Insect Hashira, who is set to make a big return in the future of the series, as fans who originally followed the manga well know as the anime adaptation continues to play catch up with the original version of the work that sprung from the mind of Koyoharu Gotouge:

With Demon Slayer's manga having already brought the story of Tanjiro and company to an end, with no future sequels announced as of yet, fans are left wondering how many more seasons, and/or movies, will be revealed to continue the story of the Demon Slayer Corps. Considering just how popular Demon Slayer has become in a relatively short amount of time, often standing toe-to-toe with One Piece despite Luffy and his friends starting their journey decades before, there are plenty of Shonen fans that would love to dive back into this world with new adventures.

What do you think of this new take on the Insect Hashira? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.