Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Muichiro's Season 3 Fight

Earlier this year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought its latest season to an end, and all eyes are already on season three. The show's comeback promises to introduce even bigger villains and stakes as Tanjiro travels with his companions. The anime's teasers have also confirmed Muichiro is about to get an overdue close-up, and now one cosplayer is bringing the Mist Hashira's anime look to life.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of blackmilow. The cosplayer has dabbled with the Hashira before this look, but of course, it was just a matter of time before Muichiro demanded a look of their own. And as you can see below, they absolutely nailed their take on the hero.

"The Mist Hashira is here! The little demon slayer made me feel like an e-girl with his wig, I absolutely loved doing him," they captioned the look.

As you can see, Muichiro looks insanely realistic in this shot thanks to a well-done wig, colored contact lenses, and some body paint. Muichiro's outfit is simple enough, and all the details of this cosplay come in its makeup. From its strong brows to its misty body paint, the Demon Slayer look is a ten out of ten and does Muichiro the justice he deserves.

Of course, anime lovers don't quite get the fandom's obsession with Muichiro just yet. The show has made it clear the Mist Hashira is strong, but he begins to shine for real in the Swordsmith Village arc. He takes center stage during its run alongside Kanroji, the Love Hashira. So if you thought Tengen was crazy powerful in season two, just wait until you see the Hashira's youngest member step into battle.

What do you make of this take on Muichiro? Are you excited to see the Hashira take center stage in Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.