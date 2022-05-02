Demon Slayer Releases Season 2's Final Dub Episode: Watch

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its season two run earlier this year, but the dub has kept fans going overseas. Thanks to Crunchyroll, the show's English dub has kept users occupied for weeks following Tanjiro's bow out in February. But at last, it seems the finale of season two has been dubbed and is ready to netizens to check out ASAP.

The episode, "No Matter How Many Lives", made its big debut earlier for netizens. If you are a Crunchyroll subscriber, you can check out the English dub right now. It checks in on our heroes after Gyutaro's suicide ambush, and the finale promises to wrap the Entertainment District arc for good.

As you may remember from earlier in the year, the final episodes of Demon Slayer season two had the Internet up in arms and for all the right reasons. Its gorgeous animation is incomparable, and of course, its final moments set up season three. Studio ufotable announced the anime's new season is already in the works, and fans have gotten some peeks at its Swordsmith Village arc already. So if netizens are lucky, more details about the series will drop at Jump Festa later this year.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can check out the anime's official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think of season two's English dub? Are you excited for Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.