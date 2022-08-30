Demon Slayer Fan-Anime Brings Its Craziest Upper Moon Fight to Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is working hard on its third season behind the scenes, and the anime will return with the manga's Swordsmith Village arc. Of course, this means Muichiro and Kanroji are about to become a big focus in the show, and more of the Upper Moon are on their way. And thanks to one animator, fans can see how one of the manga's wildest Hashira fights could go courtesy of Kokushibo himself.

So, please be warned! The video above contains spoilers for Demon Slayer! Watch at your own risk!

As you can see above, a YouTube page run by Animaciones Flipaclip 2.0 got the fandom buzzing when they posted a slew of simple videos. It turns out the artist has been working on adapting the manga's big battle with Kokushibo well ahead of the actual anime. After all, Upper Moon 1 doesn't get serious in battle until the series nears its end. And looking at this block animation, honestly? Ufotable may want to hit up this artist and see if they'd like a job.

The one-man job is beyond impressive as the reel shows Kokushibo going head to head with several Hashira. Muichiro might start the fight, but it doesn't take long before Sanemi and Gyomei are roped in. Even Genya takes part in the fight at one point, and if you are caught up with the manga, you will know just how crazy this battle gets. This fan-anime gives us a peek at how the encounter could look on screen. And honestly? The fight has the potential to take over the Internet if Ufotable knocks it out of the park as usual.

What do you think of this impressive fan anime? Are you excited for Demon Slayer to reach this point in the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.