Jujutsu Kaisen Just Dropped the Best Demon Slayer Nod

Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle of the Culling Game, and the tournament has led to one brutal arc. Megumi and Yuji have had their work cut out for them as Japan has been inundated with the world's top sorcerers. Of course, this means a ton of new characters have shown up in the series as of late, and a recent introduction just dropped the best Demon Slayer nod possible.

The whole thing played out towards the start of chapter 195 this week. Gege Akutami followed a new swordsman in this update as they tried desperately to find a sword. In search of a katana, they found a blade hidden amongst a pile of toys, and well – the sword was a replica from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

So yes, Gojo could be a fan of the anime. Hopefully, the sorcerer has been able to binge the anime while locked in the prison realm, yeah?

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Tragic New Translation Change | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Date for Several Big Announcements | Jujutsu Kaisen Honors Season One's Final Arc With New Poster

The whole reference was made crystal clear when the katana made a noise from the Demon Slayer anime. A voice called out from the replica, saying, "First Form!! Water Surface Slash!!" So if that doesn't make things obvious enough for you, nothing will.

Of course, our mysterious swordsman ends up finding a blade before long, and he nabs it thanks to Maki. The old man runs headlong into her fight with Naoya's curse, after all. Now, the question remains how this geezer will handle the fray, and it seems their power may give Maki a serious sense of deja vu.

What do you make of this wild Demon Slayer reference? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen's current arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.