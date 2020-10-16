Demon Slayer Movie Announces New Global Release Dates

✖

Demon Slayer has been on top of its game since its anime went live, and the show's first movie only proved how popular Tanjiro has become. To date, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is the top-grossing movie in Japan, and it is on track to take on anime's global record. All the movie must do is screen in some new territories, and Demon Slayer will inherit the title real soon.

Recently, a new premiere date for Demon Slayer went live when Academy Cinemas updated its website. The New Zealand chain has confirmed it will start screening the anime blockbuster on February 25. Tickets can be bought for screenings now overseas, and fans believe this date will be carried to Australian moviegoers as well.

(Photo: Aniplex)

This is the most recent release date to shadow Demon Slayer, so fans are eager to see what is next. New Zealand and Australia could tip the scales in Tanjiro's favor to make him a legend at the global box office. Spirited Away is the top-grossing anime movie in the world to date, but Demon Slayer is on its tail. These countries have COVID rates low enough to spur fans back into theaters. And if action is what they're looking for, Demon Slayer has it.

This release date also aligns with a rumor from earlier this year about Demon Slayer's debut in North America. A now-updated AMC webpage suggested the anime movie was set to debut in the United States in late February. If New Zealand is going with that date, then North America might follow. However, COVID cases are running rampant within the States, so theaters are far more difficult to visit here than in New Zealand. This could push the release of Demon Slayer back, and if Tanjiro shoots for a February premiere, he will be leaving a lot of money on the table.

