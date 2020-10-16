Demon Slayer Movie Still Aiming for U.S. Theatrical Release

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is tearing up the box office in Japan, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away as the highest-grossing animated movie in the country while pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, and with the movie slated to arrive in North America, it seems as if Ufotable is still hoping for the next adventure of Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps to hit theaters! Of course, this might be difficult considering the coronavirus pandemic is still hampering several theaters' operations, a recently released trailer for the film might say otherwise!

The first feature-length film of the Demon Slayer franchise follows the story of the Mugen Train, the next adventure that took place immediately following the first season of the anime's conclusion. As Tanjiro continues to try to eradicate the demons of the world while also searching for a cure for his sister's demonic affliction, he finds himself aboard a runaway train following his training within the bowels of the Hashira compound, the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps! Joined by the Hashira member Rengoku, a swordsman who specializes in flame, the popularity of this movie cannot be overstated and fans in North America might not have to wait that much longer to see it hit the West.

Demon Slayer released a new trailer for the English Dub version of Mugen Train, stating that the first film of the insanely popular Shonen series would be hitting theaters, which of course was a big question mark considering the effects of COVID-19 on North America and the world at large:

All aboard the #MugenTrain! 🚂 The Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train English dub is arriving in theaters at the same time as the sub! ⭐ ENGLISH DUB CAST ⭐ @airzach, @AbbyTrott, @AleksLeVO, @BrycePapenbrook, @mpwhitten, and @McMovieMan pic.twitter.com/yQ27jZCdaG — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) January 15, 2021

While it's confirmed that this film will be arriving in the first quarter of 2021, rumors are swirling that we'll see this movie hit theaters next month, though we have yet to hear whether or not it will also be arriving via a home video release.

Do you think that we'll see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arrive in North America next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!