Demon Slayer Movie Debuts English Dub Trailer

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has been tearing up the box office since arriving into theaters in Japan, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars, and while we still don't know exactly when it will be hitting North America, a new English Dub trailer has landed for the adventures of Tanjiro and company aboard a runaway locomotive. With the cast of the first season returning to the Ufotable production, it's clear that the first feature-length film of the Shonen franchise will be making waves when it hits the West later this year!

Currently, the second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed, which would follow the events of the movie. Even with the story having come to a close in the pages of the manga, the story created by Koyoharu Gotouge has continued to shatter record across the board not only with the recently released movie but also with the overall manga sales and even the opening theme song of the anime's first season! Demon Slayer: Mugen Train released in Japan last year, and we're sure that a lot of fans will be happy to hear that they will have the portion to watch the new film in either the original Japanese language or with the English Dubbed version!

Demon Slayer's Official Social Media Account shared the new trailer for Mugen Train, giving us our first look into the English Dub of the movie that brings back the original cast of the anime's first season to give their characters within the Demon Slayer Corp's roster their voice:

All aboard the #MugenTrain! 🚂 The Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train English dub is arriving in theaters at the same time as the sub! ⭐ ENGLISH DUB CAST ⭐ @airzach, @AbbyTrott, @AleksLeVO, @BrycePapenbrook, @mpwhitten, and @McMovieMan pic.twitter.com/yQ27jZCdaG — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) January 15, 2021

Demon Slayer has wrapped the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, giving the siblings something of a happy ending in the pages of the Shonen story, but based on the popularity that the franchise has attained during its remarkably short run, we could definitely foresee the world of demons returning with either a spin-off series or a sequel that revisits the universe of the Demon Slayer Corps!

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Mugen Train later this year? Do you prefer the Sub or the Dub for the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!