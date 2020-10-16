Demon Slayer's Producer Breaks Down the Ingredients Behind Its Success

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film is making "bank" in Japan following its first days of release into theaters in the East, to say nothing of the popularity of the anime television series and the manga that kicked things off via Weekly Shonen Jump, and a producer for the series has shared the "ingredients to the franchise's success" in a recent interview! Fans of the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying friends are waiting to see when a second season of the series will drop, which will continue the quest of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Ironically enough, in the height of Demon Slayer's popularity, the franchise came to an end within the pages of its manga, wrapping up the story that has easily become one of the biggest Shonen series currently running in the world of anime today. Despite its conclusion, there is still plenty of source material from the manga to mine for both future anime seasons as well as feature length films, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see a sequel or spin-off series introduced considering the overall success of the franchise overall!

Yuma Takahasi, the producer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, recently took the opportunity to break down why the Shonen franchise has resonated with fans, attributing its success to the story of the original manga, which premiered within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump:

"To get many people to watch your work, it takes many different factors working together, but a big underlying factor is the appeal of the original manga. Although there may be people who learn about the manga through the anime, that in itself does not generate a hit. Regardless of anything else, the original manga is interesting. We earnestly tried to adapt it into anime without losing any of the manga's appeal. Because of the foundation laid by the high-quality original work, Ufotable was able to make a wonderful anime. Their hard work, their earnest attitude towards adaptation, and their techniques were also factors."

Yuma Takahashi is no stranger to the world of anime, and has been a producer on such anime franchises as Cells At Work, Date A Live, Fate/Stay Night, Gyo, Idolmaster, and almost too many others to count!

