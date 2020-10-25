Demon Slayer Movie Drops Big New Trailer and Poster

✖

Demon Slayer is the series that keeps on giving. It has been over a year since season one wrapped, but the anime is back in headlines thanks to its explosive film debut. Demon Slayer's first movie has crushed all box office expectations, and it is celebrating with a new poster and trailer.

For those needing a little recap, Demon Slayer is back and needs absolutely no introduction. In the past two years, the supernatural series has become one of the highest-selling in all of manga and anime. Not only did the manga give One Piece a run for its money last year, but its first season trending globally on the regular. Now, its movie is doing the same with a massive haul topping $43 million USD so far.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Movie New PV. pic.twitter.com/f4GZT2pxZ9 — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) October 25, 2020

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Movie New Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/PtqQLFIhfn — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) October 25, 2020

This sort of success has made Demon Slayer a legend in its own right. That is why the film's team chose to release a new poster and sizzle trailer for fans to watch. This spoiler-filled clip teases one battle that previous teasers hid, but Rengoku is owning up to the fight now.

After all, the beloved hero squares off with Akaza in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. The pair have a fiery battle with one another that leaves Rengoku blinded in one eye. Tanjiro is also shown in the clip above as he fights his own battles. The protagonist is joined by Inosuke and Zenitsu who are each slaying in their own right.

Currently, Demon Slayer's film is screening in Japan with international debuts set down the road. Fans in the United States can expect to peek the film in theaters in early 2021, and there is no telling how that release will impact the movie's global gross...!

What do you think about this new trailer? Have you been able to check out the Demon Slayer movie yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.