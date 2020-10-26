Demon Slayer Movie Obliterates Spirited Away Record After Grossing 10 Billion Yen in 10 Days

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in the global spotlight these days and for good reason. Earlier this year, the title got fans riled up when its manga came to a close, and it seems the anime is taking up discussion in the wake of its big-screen debut. The anime has broken some major box office records, and its most recent pull has all but obliterated a record set by Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

Aniplex and TOHO made the big announcement earlier today to the shock of fans around the world. As it turns out, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has already made more than 10 billion yen in just ten days. This beats out the record that Spirited Away set back in 2001. Hayao Miyazaki's classic earned 10 billion yen in 25 days following its release.

Overall, Demon Slayer has sold nearly eight million tickets since its release last week. It has amassed nearly $103 million USD total, and the is only accounting for Japan's box office. The film has yet to release internationally and will not make its North American debut until early 2021. So as you can imagine, this movie has a lot more cash lying on the table.

This new milestone is very impressive, to say the least. Demon Slayer has taken over Spirited Away's record in less than half the time. The film has already earned the title of Japan's highest-grossing opening day and opening weekend. In fact, Demon Slayer was the top movie at the global box office last weekend thanks to its success which marked a first for Japan. Clearly, Demon Slayer is aiming to become the Avengers: Endgame of anime, and its box office is living up to that dream.

