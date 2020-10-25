Demon Slayer Trailer Shares First Look at Rengoku's Big Movie Fight

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and the series has released a spoilery new trailer for the film that gives the first real look at Rengoku's big fight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train. Although the film won't be hitting theaters outside of Japan until early next year, it is already crushing all sorts of box office records (with Japan even lifting COVID-19 theater restrictions to meet the demand). Most of this is due to finally seeing what the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, can do.

After being introduced alongside the other Hashira toward the end of the first season, Mugen Train sees Rengoku joining the mission alongside Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira. While promotional materials had been playing coy as to who his opponent would be in the film, now that it's officially out in Japan, the official Twitter account for the film dropped a trailer showing off Rengoku's big fight. Last warning! There are some big spoilers here for fans wanting to go in completely blind!

For some light explanation without giving too much away, the new demon seen in the trailer is named Akaya. It was confirmed that Akaya will be brought to life by the voice behind Naruto's Gaara, Akira Ishida, and this demon will be Rengoku's big opponent in the film while Tanjiro and the others have their hands full with saving as many people as they can still stuck on the people eating train. But what do you think?

What do you think of this first look at Rengoku's big fight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train? Are you still excited to see the film in action when it releases outside of Japan next year? What are you hoping to see in the new film?