Sword Art Online Actress Joins Demon Slayer in New Role

Demon Slayer has been dominating the anime scene since it debuted earlier this year, and it has no plans to stop. With an all-star team of animators working on the show, fans continue to support the show, and the industry has fallen in line. After all, the show has amassed a solid cast, and it seems it will be growing even bigger thanks to one Sword Art Online star.

Recently, Demon Slayer posted an update over on Twitter, and it confirmed the next star to join the anime. It turns out Ai Kayano of Sword Art Online fame will join the anime by voicing Kocho Kanae.

For those who do no recognize Kayano’s name, you will definitely know her voice. The actress currently voices Alice in the third season of Sword Art Online, and she has overseen several other large roles. Kayano did the voice off Meiko ‘Menma’ Honma in Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day as well as Shiro in No Game No Life. She has also worked on series like Guilty Crown, The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, Isekai Quartet, and dozens more.

As for the whole Demon Slayer cast, the show has some very impressive regulars. Tanjiro Kamado is voiced by Natsuki Hanae while Nezuko is overseen by Akari Kito. Other actors like Hiro Shimono, Yuki Kaji, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka are involved with the show. Clearly, Demon Slayer is at a caliber where stars like Kayano are welcome, so fans are excited to see her take on Kocho Kanae.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”