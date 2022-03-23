Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely “flashy” Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira’s most brutal battles.

One of the biggest elements that Tengen Uzui had introduced in his introductory arc was his three wives, who had all gone missing in the Entertainment District, causing the Sound Hashira to seek assistance from the youngest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. WIth Tengen’s origins beginning in the world of the shinobi, his wives proved to be quite adept at battle themselves, lending a major hand as the brutal battle against the top-tier demons continued to tear apart the red-light area. With the next season already slated to adapt the story of the Swordsmith Village, expect some new Hashira to be introduced as Tanjiro and his friends’ quest to free the world of flesh-eaters continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Music By Joohee shared this dramatic new take on the Sound Hashira, who found himself losing an arm and an eye while battling against the gruesome Gyutaro and struggling with the idea of retiring following the conclusion of Demon Slayer’s second season:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaM_p9AhRXZ/

Demon Slayer remains one of the top Shonen series in the world today, managing to overtake One Piece in manga sales from time to time as well as being one of the most-watched anime series in Japan currently. Though the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to an end, there is plenty of material that is left for the anime adaptation to cover via its television series and potential movies. A release date has yet to be confirmed for season three of the anime series produced by Ufotable but it is sure to be a game-changer when it arrives.

What do you think of this new take on the Sound Hashira? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.