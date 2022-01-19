Demon Slayer Season 2 Ended Up Cutting an Important Detail About Tengen

Demon Slayer took the opportunity to up the stakes for Tanjiro, his young friends, and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui by revealing that the top demon Daki was working with her brother, Gyutaro, as the two shared one body to make them that much more powerful. While the anime worked to capture the intensity that first appeared in the Shonen’s manga, it seems that the adaptation from Ufotable had left out a major detail regarding the blades of the Sound Hashira.

Following the death of Rengoku as a part of the Mugen Train Arc, Tengen Uzui has introduced himself as a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps who is far different than the Flame Hashira who became so instrumental to the lives of Tanjiro and his friends. Focusing on his love of things that are “flashy,” Uzui isn’t a very forgiving member of the Corps, but has some serious power that might have even given Rengoku a run for his money. Though we have yet to see the full power of the Sound Hashira unleashed as it stands, it seems that Ufotable’s anime adaptation left out a key bit of information when it comes to his blades.

In the manga for Demon Slayer, creator Koyoharu Gotouge had expanded upon the powers of Tengen, describing some certain elements that were not included in the latest episode of the series produced by Ufotable:

“Tengen fights two-handed. His swords contain extraordinary explosive power. No one they’ve hit has ever survived, so he doesn’t no exactly what they do.”

This is definitely a surprising tidbit in that it details the idea that Tengen is so powerful, that even the Sound Hashira himself doesn’t fully understand his own power or the swords he wields. Of course, this battle against Daki proves that his blades aren’t flawless as the manga panel claims, as his beheading of the female demon wasn’t enough to lay her to rest, considering her brother, Gyutaro, was able to heal her wounds and re-attach her head to her shoulders.

What do you think of this important tidbit regarding Tengen being left out of the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

