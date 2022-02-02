Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares Tengen’s Secret Promise to His Wives

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shared a surprising promise Tengen Uzui made with his wives with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is quickly approaching its final episode, and that means the series is heating up with the final moments of the Entertainment District Arc’s fierce battle. While it had seemed like Tengen and the others would be able to finally defeat the Upper Six demonic siblings with the previous episode, the newest episode proved that an actual victory is still very much far off as the demons continue to show off all kinds of new tricks.

The newest episode of the series focuses in on Tengen’s fight with Gyutaro, and while previous episodes have given us glimpses of his relationship with his wives, the newest episode digs even more into his past. In fact as Hinatsuru is in danger of being killed by Gyutaro, Tengen has a sudden flashback to a moment where she actually had Tengen promise that should they actually defeat an Upper Rank demon then they should retire from the front lines and live a peaceful life with whoever the final survivors end up being.

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sheds a new light on Tengen’s past and sees Hinatsuru approach him with the idea of retiring from the front lines after defeating an Upper Rank demon. Wanting to lead ordinary lives despite being raised as shinobi (and despite the fact that they will never truly atone for all of the lives they had taken for their previous work), Hinatsuru believes that this is the only way they can get on the path to truly setting things right. She even mentions that when the day comes they might not all be alive, but it’s what she’s hoping for.

While Tengen doesn’t agree in the flashback, it’s immediately clear that he truly values the words of his wives and as seen before he values their lives above his own. That means that it’s highly likely that he will retire after this fight, but as of the newest episode, that dream is pretty far off as the final moments of it leave him one quite the fatal cliffhanger that doesn’t bode well for his odds in the rest of the season.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the relationship between Tengen and his wives? Do you think all of them will make it to the end of the season alive?