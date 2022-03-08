Demon Slayer Cosplay Sees The Sound Hashira’s Wives Return

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan has brought all three of Tengen Uzui’s wives to life through cosplay! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series wrapped up its run with the second season earlier this year, but before it came to an end fans were introduced to several important key players. With Tengen taking over as the main Hashira this time around, fans not only got to learn more about what made him tick but also got to meet several others who were very important to him and served as the reason he kept fighting.

Originally introduced as a humorous concept for Zenitsu to react to, Tengen’s three wives, Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru, were brought into the events of the Entertainment District arc to help the Sound Hashira when it really mattered. They might have been caught in some trouble at first (and thus it’s why Tanjiro and the others are brought into the fold in the first place), but fans saw how each of them really mattered to Tengen. Now this love for Tengen’s wives has been brought to life through some very creative cosplay from artist @missbricosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Over the course of the second season, Makio, Suma and Hinatsuru further helped to showcase much more of Tengen’s inner struggles. While the season was focused on Tengen’s fights against Daki and Gyutaro, thanks to the introduction of his support system fans got to see just how much he was carrying on his shoulders. The anime even went the extra mile to showcase more of their relationship with one another than Gotouge was able to do in the original manga, so they were a very important part of making Season 2 a much fuller experience.

While Tengen or his wives won’t be a part of the series any longer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is indeed continuing with new episodes in the future. There has yet to be any release date or window set, but the anime will be returning with a third season adapting the Swordsmith Village arc of the original manga. This arc places two new Hashira at the center of the battle this time, and much like the previous two arcs, we’ll be learning much more about their own inner struggles!

What do you think? How did you like meeting Tengen's three wives? What did you think of Demon Slayer's second season overall? What are you hoping to see in future episodes?