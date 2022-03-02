Demon Slayer: Tengen’s Wives English Dub Voice Cast Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared who will be behind the the voices of Tengen Uzui’s three wives with an update on the English dubbed release! The second season might have wrapped the end of the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series earlier this year, but the English dubbed release of the new season is just kicking into high gear. The second season features some prominent new additions that fans meet over the course of its intense battles, and three of the most notable come in a pack together with the primary Hashira for the season, Tengen.

The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s English release has confirmed that Erica Mendez will be voicing Makio, Emi Lo will be voicing Suma, and Anaris Quiñones will be the voice behind Hinatsuru in the English dub. The three of them make a few sporadic appearances early on in the season before fully jumping into action episodes later, so it won’t be too much longer before fans of the English dub get to fully meet these three new additions! Check out the announcement trailer for the three below:

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1498327136645496834?s=20&t=7l7H02ta70G2eBCgs0cY3w

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc’s English dub is releasing new episodes through Funimation currently, but as it was recently announced, those episodes will soon be migrating over to Crunchyroll for the foreseeable future (along with the rest of Funimation’s current library and future new additions). As of right now, the English dub release is currently only a few episodes into its run so far and that means fans will have plenty of time to check it out and catch up before it’s all over.

As for fans waiting for new episodes, a third season of the series has been announced to be in the works as well. Although it has yet to confirm a release date for the new season, it was revealed that it will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc that features two new main Hashira at the center of the action this time around. Haruo Sotozaki has been confirmed as the director for the new season at studio ufotable, and Akira Matsushima will be returning to provide the new character designs.

What do you think? Are you liking the English dub for Demon Slayer’s second season so far? How are you liking the new cast additions? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!