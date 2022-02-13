Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with Demon Slayer, the anime brought its second season to a close just now in Japan. It may take a bit longer for the release to go live stateside, but all of the episode’s juiciest details are now online. It didn’t take long before Demon Slayer informed fans its plans for the TV series are expanding into a new season, and that means the Swordsmith Village arc is on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime -Swordsmith Village Arc- has been officially announced.https://t.co/t80uWe1aVH — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 13, 2022

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know plenty about this upcoming arc. The tale marks Demon Slayer‘s ninth arc overall and checks on Tanjiro as he heads out to get his sword fixed. He arrives at the Swordsmith Village to find his usual contact is now missing, and Tanjiro’s ensuing investigation introduces him to two new hashira.

The first is Mitsuki Kanroji, the love hashira. She is joined by Genya Shinazugawa, and Tanjiro is sent on a quest to find a weapon worthy of his talent in the village. But of course, the fighters are being watched the entire time. The Upper Moons have an eye on Tanjiro these days, so the entire village is put in danger as the tale goes on.

As season two neared its end, fans of Demon Slayer knew the anime would tackle the Swordsmith Village arc as soon as possible, but the question remained how. When the show finished season one, it moved to the big screen by first adapting the Mugen Train arc as film. This decision was hugely successful as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is the highest-grossing film in Japan to date. It makes sense for the anime to continue its TV-film flip flop, but that is not what season three will be doing. The show is going to double dip this time around, so the only thing we need to know is when this new season will be going live.

What do you think of this big announcement? Are you excited to see this arc makes its way to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.