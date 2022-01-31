Demon Slayer Reveals Some Anime-Only Flashbacks for Tengen

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba dropped a new flashback for Tengen Uzui that is completely exclusive to the anime! One of the best things about the adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series thus far is that the team at ufotable has been able to bring the series to life and expand on certain elements that don’t quite work as well in the original run. It’s the benefit of having the complete series to draw from, and the benefit of knowing where to add in exclusive material in order to better flesh out some of the characters that didn’t have that opportunity in the manga.

This was especially the case with the newest episode as while the anime’s take on the Entertainment District arc has shown some original material for the adaptation, the newest episode has added something that further helped to flesh out Tengen Uzui’s background. This is something we could not get much of from the original manga, and this new scene featuring Tengen and his wives sharing a heartfelt and intimate moment together is the extra boost we need to get all that much more attached to them. That’s the right move…right?

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc kicks off with an original scene that revisits Tengen’s past. While the series has brushed against it before and revealed why he’s so dedicated to keeping his wives alive at the cost of his shinobi heritage, the new scene here emphasizes this with the fact that he still feels the loss of his siblings that had died over the course of their training and missions. While praying to their grave, he once again vows to protect Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma. But this is also a crucial look into how open hearted Tengen truly is.

It ties into the rest of what we have learned about him thus far in his fight with Gyutaro and Daki, and the newest episode of the season then adds on to this with the scene from the manga where Hinatsuru asks Tengen and the others to retire from battle after they manage to defeat an Upper Rank demon. This is all very necessary to make us feel more for Tengen, and given the state he’s in at the end of the episode, we’re going to need to keep that hope and love for the character alive.

What do you think? How do you feel about Demon Slayer adding this new material in the newest episode? Are you excited to see more of Tengen’s past before returning to the heat of battle? Does this make you like the character more? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!