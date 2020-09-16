Demon Slayer: How to Build Shinobu's Sword Fast and Simple

✖

The demon slayer corps of the Demon Slayer series introduced us to more than a few sword wielders looking to eradicate the scourge of demons from the world, but one of the supporting characters to Tanjiro and Nezuko definitely stood out in the form of the butterfly aesthetic wielding warrior known as Shinobu, and one fan has broken down how to create her sword in under sixty seconds! Though her bubbly demeanor led you to believe that she wasn't a truly vicious brawler when she first appeared in season one of the series, her battle against the Spider Clan proved otherwise!

The first season of Demon Slayer landed last year, propelling the franchise to be one of the top anime series among the Shonen series currently being released. So popular did the story of Tanjiro become, that it even managed to outsell the Shonen juggernaut known as One Piece, dethroning the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates for the first time in nearly a decade. The story of Demon Slayer, and Shinobu, has seemingly come to a close in the pages of the manga, there is still plenty of material for the anime to cover in the upcoming seasons that will hopefully be confirmed sooner rather than later.

Reddit User Pocketiris shared this minute long video that shows how the builder was able to create a replica of Shinobu's sword in Demon Slayer, using some household items and ingenuity to put together a weapon that has killed many a demon during her time with the demon slayer corps:

Whereas Tanjiro is able to use "water breathing" to unleash the power of his sword, as well as a unique style of "fire dancing", Shinobu tends to lean on "Insect Breathing" to let loose her ultimate attack that she was able to use to destroy the "mother" of the Spider Clan in the first season. Though she felt pity for the Spider Clan member, it didn't stop Shinobu from ruthlessly decapitating the monster who finally found relief in being freed from being imprisoned by her "family".

