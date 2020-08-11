Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fans are Celebrating a Major Anniversary

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now one of best selling manga franchises of the last few years, but it was not always like this way. Believe or not, the series has really only enjoyed a little over a year of its peak popularity. Series creator Koyoharu Gotouge brought the original manga run to an end earlier this year, yet new volume releases are still selling like hot cakes. It's arguably due to the success of the anime's first season, but one thing you cannot argue is that the series truly hit its peak when Episode 19 released last year.

In fact, it was such a huge moment for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime outing that it became the most well received episode in its run overall. After 18 weeks of build up featuring Tanjiro growing stronger, and even more build up in the fight against Rui, Tanjiro Kamado unleashed his version of the Hinokami Kagura and delivered the final blow to the same demon that had killed a ton of members from the Demon Slaying corps.

This scene was so well executed that its gorgeous display from the staff at ufotable catapulted the anime to even higher successes than it had ever experienced to that point. Immediately following the episode, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba began trending around the world and soon the manga started breaking all sorts of sales records. Now @tanjirou on Twitter is helping fans to celebrate this important anniversary with the same scene that broke the internet:

Exactly a year ago... this scene broke the internet pic.twitter.com/z3Xc4sqSgG — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) August 10, 2020

With the success of the first season, and Episode 19 in particular, now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to have a bright future. A second season of the series has yet to be officially confirmed, but a feature film picking up after the events of the anime's first season will be launching this October in Japan. Fans in the United States will have to wait until sometime next year to see Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train for themselves, however.

Do you remember watching Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Episode 19 for the first time? How did you react to seeing Tanjiro use the Hinokami Kagura? Are you excited to see what's next to come from the anime franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.