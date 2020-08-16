Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Shows Off Fem Inosuke

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best selling and most popular action series of the last few years, and Inosuke Hashibira is one of the many reasons the anime and manga have been so well received by fans. Now one cosplay has breathed new life into everyone's favorite wild boy with a slick fem makeover. As the third member of the series' central trio of slayers, Inosuke has made a major impact on fans of the series thanks to the fun dynamic he adds both in and out of the fierce battles with demons.

Thanks to his growing up alone on a mountain, Inosuke had developed his own breathing techniques that somehow allow him to keep up with many of the more trained and skilled slayers in the corps. This balance between wild personality and strength made him a mainstay early on, and was only emphasized further by the wild boy's pure wackiness. Most of all, fans are enamored by the smaller moments as well.

Inosuke has a few emotional moments scattered throughout the series as we see him think to himself, and this has been captured perfectly through cosplay. Artist @lorrainecosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) taps into these smaller emotional moments here with some excellent cosplay that reflects why we love Inosuke so much. Because for all of the warrior's wacky moments, Inosuke has a gorgeous, gentle, and adorable side underneath. You can check out the fierce cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒorraine🛸 (@lorrainecosplay) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Inosuke will be returning alongside Tanjiro Kamado and the others with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, coming to Japan later this October. The film will be getting an official English language release in North America sometime in 2021, and will be picking up immediately after the events of the first season of the series as Inosuke and the others explore what's going on with a mysterious train where people are disappearing.

Excited to see Inosuke in action again in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie? Where does Inosuke rank among your favorites in the series? What is your favorite Inosuke scene in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.