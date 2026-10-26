Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Continues to Break Records Weeks After Its Streaming Debut

While the animation studio hasn’t shared any updates on the second installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, the first movie is still a major hit. The movie hit Japanese theatres in July last year and became a massive hit before its international premiere in September 2025. After a record-breaking run, the anime hit the streaming platforms a year later. The anime first began streaming on Crunchyroll before Netflix added it to its library on September 28th, 2026. It’s been a month since the movie has been available to fans in the U.S., but its popularity hasn’t died down yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Netflix Tudum, the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy has been in the top 10 rankings of the global charts in the non-English movies category. During the first week since its debut, the movie gathered a staggering 6.4 million views, ranking on top of the charts. It was a huge leap from the second-ranked movie, titled What a Father, which gathered 2 million views. In the second week, the movie ranked fourth with over 2 million views. Surprisingly enough, it also made it to the list again with 1.2 million views, ranking in seventh place. The view count for the fourth week hasn’t been revealed yet, but even if there has been a steady decline each week, the fact that the movie has managed to stay in the top 10 even after weeks is astounding.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even though it’s been over a year since the movie was released, Ufotable hasn’t shared any updates on what to expect next. However, the wait is almost over since this year’s Jump Festa is right around the corner, where Demon Slayer will hold a panel on the Super Stage. Jump Festa 2027 will be held on December 19th and 20th this year, where fans can expect exciting updates on the anime and manga of their favorite Shonen Jump series. It’s already been confirmed that Demon Slayer will be at the center of attention on the biggest stage of the event, which is why we can expect at least a few updates regarding the anime’s future. With the manga already over and no hopes for a sequel, the anime is the only thing fans are waiting for. There are also rumors circulating around that the second installment will be released next year, but we will know for sure after an official announcement during the convention.

What to Expect from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first movie only covered the initial phase of the Infinity Castle Arc, but a majority of the battles will be adapted in the next installments. Doma, the Upper Rank Two, is still standing strong even after Shinobu used poison on him. The movie ends on a major cliffhanger as it sets up the upcoming battles in the arc while Nakime continues to shift the layout of the Infinity Castle to confuse the Demon Slayers. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the story, with several intense battles often leading to tragic endings. The situation will turn from bad to worse from here on out since Kokushibo has yet to jump into action. The second part of the trilogy will also focus on the fight against the Upper Moons since there’s still a while before Muzan enters the battlefield.

Are you excited for the thrilling battles in the second installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy? Let us know in the comments which manga moments you’re most looking forward to seeing in the anime!