Jump Festa 2027 Teases Big Updates & Reveals With Packed Schedule

Shueisha’s about to show off some big updates from their many Shonen Jump franchises, and Jump Festa 2027 has dropped a packed lineup teasing all of the big things that might be revealed during the event. Jump Festa is a yearly convention where Shueisha takes the time to reveal updates about their many anime and manga projects in the works, and that is why fans always look forward to it as there are likely all kinds of new things on the way. That’s especially true this year.

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Jump Festa 2027 will be taking place in Japan during the December 19-20 weekend, and this year is already setting up a huge line up of potential anime and manga announcements. The official website for this year’s event has been opened, and with it has revealed all of the franchises that will have something to showcase during the event. So fans can mark their calendars in the hopes that we’ll see some big updates for all of your potential favorites.

Jump Festa 2027 Teases Big Lineup of Announcements and Reveals

Courtesy of Shueisha

Though the exact schedule of events has yet to be revealed as of this time, the line up of titles with something to show off at Jump Festa 2027 breaks down as such:

Super Stage

One Piece

Naruto

Sakamoto Days

Akane-banashi

Kagurabachi

Haikyu!!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

My Hero Academia

Spy x Family

DAN DA DAN

Chainsaw Man

World Trigger

Oblivion Battery

The New Prince of Tennis

Jump Studio

Bleach

Witch Watch

Nue’s Exorcist

Katekyo Hitman REBORN!

Kindergarten Wars

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Girl Meets Rock!

Kaiju No. 8

Dark Gathering

Phantom Busters

Jump Station

Black Clover

Kochikame

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku

Mission: Yozakura Family

Chained Soldier

Marriagetoxin

Mr. Cliche

The Bugle Call

Gokurakugai

The lineup is broken up across three different stages every year, and the most important of the stages is the “Super Stage.” It’s not that these franchises are hotter commodities, but it’s often that they have something bigger to show than the others. But this year that stage has some big hits that have already been confirmed for 2027 such as One Piece‘s return for new episodes, Kagurabachi’s anime debut, DAN DA DAN‘s return for its third season and more.

What Could Be Revealed at Jump Festa 2027?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jump Festa 2027’s line up has some interesting titles included in the event. Hits like My Hero Academia and Bleach are going to be well over by the time the convention hits later this December, but they will likely use the event to commemorate how far they have come. With both of these franchises teasing big events with members of the voice cast in 2027, it’s possible that they will have something else to showcase during this coming event to hype up something else to come next year.

But there are a few franchises here that could end up announcing their anime adaptation debuts at last. Hits like Nue’s Exorcist and Gokurakugai have had fans asking for them to make their official anime debuts for the past few years, and this would be the perfect time to reveal such an adaptation was in the works. But what are you hoping to see announced during Jump Festa 2027 this December? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!