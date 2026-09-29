Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Could Get the Sequel Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have been anxiously waiting to find out any news on Infinity Castle‘s highly anticipated sequel, and there’s a chance we could be getting the update we’ve been waiting for soon enough. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle absolutely dominated theaters worldwide when it launched last year, and fans got to see the first entry in a new trilogy of films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. But that also means fans have been waiting for the second entry since.

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An entire year has gone by without a single concrete update on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II, but that could change soon enough as Demon Slayer is one of the franchises that will have something to showcase as part of Jump Festa 2027 later this year. Shueisha has revealed their lineup of titles for the convention, and have confirmed that Demon Slayer will be represented with one of the “Super Stage” slots for the event. Which would be the perfect time to reveal a first look at the sequel.

Demon Slayer Confirmed for Jump Festa 2027 Lineup

Courtesy of Shueisha

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been confirmed as one of the many titles that Shueisha is bringing something for during Jump Festa 2027. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, the annual event often offers the first looks or updates for many of the new projects that the various Shonen Jump franchises have in the works. There is not always an update for the future, however, but there’s always a chance of getting a first look at what’s next. Especially when there haven’t been any other updates thus far.

All that has been revealed about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II at this point is that it’s currently in development with studio Ufotable. The studio had revealed all of its new projects in the works during a special presentation earlier this year, and labeled the sequel as one of their “Future Projects” without any release window or date as of the time of that event. That unfortunately has yet to change as there have not been any details revealed about the film’s release window, production staff, cast and more.

What’s Going to Happen in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2?

Courtesy of Ufotable

But while there is no release window or date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II as of this time, that also means there’s plenty of time to go back and check out the first film to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Thanks to a recent streaming update, the film is now available on more platforms than ever before and you can find Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle streaming with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

The second film in the trilogy is going to pick up from where the first film left off as Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving Demon Slayers are now fighting for their lives within Muzan Kibutsuji’s titular Infinity Castle. There are lots of losses on both sides of the conflict with just the first film, and there are going to be even more deaths in the second film as the fights get more intense. But are you hoping to see a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sequel update during Jump Festa later this December? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!