2027’s One Major Anime Movie May Have Finally Locked Down a Release Date

There is still a quarter left in 2026 to come to an end; however, fans of anime are already excited for next year because 2027 is going to be a distinct year, showcasing the anime industry’s new trend in full force. Recently, more anime getting movie adaptations has become common, and 2027 is shaping up to be a year featuring many of them. So far, there are already five anime movies that could be released next year, including two from some of the biggest franchises in the anime industry currently. These include Demon Slayer and One Piece, with both anime emerging in the form of canon movies.

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Demon Slayer has already been confirmed to return with a new movie in 2027, as the anticipated second part in the trilogy is set to appear, but the release window has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the One Piece anime movie’s announcement revealed that it is slated for Summer 2027. Both major anime franchises have yet to confirm an exact release date, and a new listing on the movie listing site The-Numbers.com may have confirmed a release date for either of them. While the information is still vague, all indications point toward Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 occupying this date.

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The details on the listing site for the unnamed movie say that an untitled Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures film has set its release date for September 15, 2027, worldwide. The information vaguely omits the studio names, without mentioning Ufotable or even Aniplex, as the latter is one of the main subsidiaries of the Sony production committee. This could mean that Sony Pictures Film could also refer to Aniplex, confirming that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will be arriving internationally on September 15, 2027, two years after the anime’s first film release.

Another reason the listing could be about Demon Slayer and not One Piece‘s upcoming film is that it also mentions France in the international release, which is a region where Sony/Crunchyroll doesn’t handle distribution for One Piece. However, that alone isn’t enough to dismiss the possibility that it could be One Piece‘s new film, especially with the film’s release window being Summer 2027. By that time, the production committee in charge could acquire the rights for the anime’s distribution in France as well. Either way, this listing is good news, as one of the biggest anime movies of 2027 could be released worldwide on September 15, 2027.

If anything, fans should be hoping that this listing is for Demon Slayer‘s new movie rather than One Piece‘s, as then it would ensure that two of the biggest anime movies of 2027 are going to be released in a single season of the year. In any case, given that a listing has appeared, more information about either of these major anime movies arriving in 2027 could be unveiled soon, and it could happen at any time, especially for Demon Slayer‘s new movie, as it has been silent for a long time.