Demon Slayer's New Theme Song Dominates Charts Overseas

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has arrived in theaters in Japan, and it is clearly breaking records as a result of the popularity of the anime franchise, and the new theme song for the movie created by LiSA is seeming to do the same as it is revealed that her new song in "Homura" is hitting the top of the charts when it comes to digital standings! LiSA of course is the musician who created the opening theme song for Demon Slayer's first anime season, Gurenge, which itself has managed to break records when it comes to the number of times it has been downloaded.

"Homura" has reached the top of around fifty five digital charts in Japan prior to the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train's theatrical run, proving that the anime franchise is continuing to hit new heights of popularity despite the manga story ending earlier this year. With a second season having yet to be confirmed by the animation studio responsible for both the film and the first season of the anime, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see LiSA return to the franchise to create a new opening for the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying friends!

The first movie in the anime franchise focuses on a runaway train that is populated by not only our favorite swordsmen, but also a gluttony of demons that are attempting to eat humanity at their leisure. While anime franchises such as Dragon Ball and Bleach have created movies that create stories outside of their main continuity, this installment of Demon Slayer instead takes place immediately following the season finale of the first season. Following along with the manga story of the same name, there's definitely a lot to look forward to with this new adventure but fans in North America will have to wait until next year to see it!

(Photo: Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has already pulled in billions of yen having only been in Japan's theaters for a few days, proving that there is definitely a passionate fan base that is hyped to see the latest journey of Tanjiro as he attempts to eradicate demons as well as save his sister from the demonic possession that threatens to swallow her humanity.

What do you think of LiSA's latest hit shattering records in a similar fashion as Demon Slayer's first film?