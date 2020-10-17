Demon Slayer Smashes Records With Opening Day Box Office

✖

The first feature length film in the anime franchise of Demon Slayer has arrived in Japan and in its short time in theaters, the Infinity Train has landed at the station and is shattering box office records taking in the most profits of any film in the country's history. Though North American fans will have to wait until next year to watch this new adventure for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of their demon slaying buddies, it seems as if it will be well worth the wait considering the early reception we've seen and the passion of movie goers to see this one in theaters!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train adapts the next story of Tanjiro within the manga, immediately following the conclusion of the anime's first season. With the demon slaying protagonists trapped aboard a demon infested train, they are joined by one of the highest ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps in Rengoku, a flame wielding warrior that plays a significant role in film. Along with the release of the film in Japan, movie goers in the East will also get the chance to get their own copy of a spin-off manga that focuses on the first adventure of Rengoku as a part of the Demon Slayer Corps. Luckily for North American fans, the chapter is also currently available to read online for free!

Twitter User Yaraon Kanrinin shared the big news that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train has exceeded one billion Yen in its first day in theaters, which definitely is understandable considering that the movie is the most played film in Japan when it comes to the number of screens it has arrived on:

While a specific date has yet to be revealed about the North American release date for the movie, fans in the West are itching with anticipation to continue the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends. With the release of the movie, fans wanting to avoid spoilers might want to take a day or two off from social media!

What do you think of Demon Slayer shattering records with its first day in theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!