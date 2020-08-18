Demon Slayer's Uniqlo Collections Will Be Going Live Soon

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really has it all; From action to introspection, the hit series has become a go-to stop for anime fans around the world. Of course, that means fans are always searching for more ways to support the story, and Uniqlo just made it easier than ever to rep Demon Slayer. After all, the clothing brand has released its clothing line based on the series, and one of the two collaborations will surely suit your style.

Fans have know about the Uniqlo x Demon Slayer line for awhile now, but it is almost ready to go live. The first collab is scheduled to debut on September 14, and it will be followed by a second clothing line on October 12. The lines will be available online and in-person for shoppers who want to channel their inner demon slayer.

The first collection set to drop will be focused on the manga while the second dips into the anime. This means fans of Demon Slayer will have lots of clothing options before long. Both lines feature a slew of shirts based on the hit series, and a few bag designs were made as well. So if you are in the market for a new backpack, you may want to wait a month before pulling the trigger.

As for affordability, the collection will run anywhere from $10-15. There will be sizes for both kids and adults. You can check out all of the incoming designs via Uniqlo's website, but we have a few favorites here at ComicBook.com. Any shirt with Insouke is a good one, but we are in love with Zenitus' golden yellow 'THUNDER' shirt.

Do any of these Uniqlo pieces look good to you? Which ones are you adding to your summer wishlist? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

