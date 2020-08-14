Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Star Now Recovering From COVID-19

✖

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Toshihiko Seki (who can most recently be heard as Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) had tested positively for the novel coronavirus. Thankfully, it has been announced that Seki is now on the road to recovery. As reported by Crunchyroll, Seki was announced to be in the hospital following his contraction of the COVID-19 disease earlier this month. But in an official statement released by his agency, 81 Produce, Seki is now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

81 Produce revealed in an official statement on Friday, August 14th, that Toshihiko Seki had two negative PCR tests and was thus recovered from COVID-19 and had been officially released from his extended hospital stay. In a statement from Seki himself, he apologized to fans and those alike inconvenienced by his stay.

Seki stated that he "would like to apologize for the inconvenience [he has] caused too many of you as a result of [his] contracting the new coronavirus," and that "at the same time, [he is] grateful for your warm words of encouragement." Thanking the hospital staff who hd helped him during his stay and are helping many others across the country, Seki also made sure to reiterate that fans should not let their guard down and continue practicing safe practices like washing their hands.

81 Produce mentioned in their statement that while Seki has not returned to work yet, they will be monitoring him especially closely as he eventually makes his way back to their workplace in order to better "prevent further infection and spread." Toshihiko Seki is one of the more prominent actors in the anime world as he has provided voices not only for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100, and even Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Fans will surely be excited to learn that the actor has recovered and is already thinking about returning to work! ComicBook.com wishes the actor a speedy recovery free from future struggles.

