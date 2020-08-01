Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fan Awesomely Recreates its Best Stunts

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now one of the fastest selling manga franchises in the last few years, and much of that success is owed to a successful anime adaptation that helped to emphasize the kind of gymnastics based fighting that Tanjiro Kamado and the other Demon Slayers use during the course of the series. Now one fan has taken these stunts to the next level by awesomely recreating many of the anime's best flips and tricks in real life! The series wasn't known for its fight choreography before the anime, and now it will stand out as one of the best features!

Stunt performer Nick Pro (who you can find more work from on YouTube, Instagram and more here) has amassed a huge following for pulling off some amazing stunts and moves previously thought unattainable, and the artist has definitely caught the attention of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans as he takes on the acrobatic katana slashes and techniques seen in the anime series. You can check it out in the video above!

While the series might be a huge success now, it was not exactly an overnight one. First beginning its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine run in 2016, the series was moderately successful and even garnered some attention in the West when it was finally licensed for Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library a couple of years after its initial release. But everything changed with the first season of the series.

Fans began to see more of Koyoharu Gotouge's world through a different lens, and it was like a huge switch flipped after Episode 19 of the series. The fight in this episode was such a huge success that it led to an overwhelming response from around the world that suddenly catapulted the manga to the current popularity that it has today. The fights in the manga are admittedly less intelligible than they are in the anime, and now that there's a real person helping bringing these moves to life, it goes to show how much the staff at ufotable put into making Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba shine.

