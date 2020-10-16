Demon Slayer Creator Earns Prestigious Culture Award in Japan

✖

Demon Slayer has enjoyed success like none other in the past couple of years. The manga has skyrocketed in sales thanks to its anime, so Tanjiro is making money hand over foot. From the merchandise to its first movie, Demon Slayer has become a phenomenon with anime lovers, and creator Koyoharu Gotouge is as surprised by this as anyone else. So this week, it only seems appropriate for the artist to be gifted with a rather prestigious award.

According to Sankei, the Japanese publication says Gotouge was awarded an honor by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology. The official award was granted to the debut artist for their work, and the minister had nothing but praise for Demon Slayer.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Kimetsu no Yaiba has achieved exceptional manga sales and a new record in terms of movie box office revenue. A story of a gentle hero along with his devoted companions overcoming unreasonable despair burned in the hearts of people living during difficult times. Embodying the motto of "Friendship, Effort and Victory" of Weekly Shonen Jump, this work has become a social phenomenon in both manga and anime and has the depth and appropriate presentness for the history of the Media Arts Field," the minister's office announced in conjunction with the award.

"We give this prize with respect and encouragement to Koyoharu Gotouge, whose next work is expected more than anyone else's."

Clearly, there are few people in Japan who aren't smitten with Demon Slayer, and this new award shows how far the manga reaches. The series has been praised for its complex story, and readers of all ages admit to reading the series. From elementary students to grandmas, Demon Slayer has something in it for everyone. Gotouge set the story up for success, and no one could have known how well it would do. So if there were any mangaka deserving of this culture award, it would be them!

HT - WSJ_Manga