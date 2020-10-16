Demon Slayer Movie Takes Top Box Office Spot with Newest International Opening

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken the top spot at the box office once again with its newest international opening! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been dominating Japan since it was initially dropped back last October, and it's been such a success in the Asian markets that the film is now the officially highest-grossing anime film of all time. Now it's beginning to expand its release into other International markets, and it appears that it's going to have just as much success as it did in Japan, Taiwan and more.

Demon Slayer's big movie has finally released in Australia and New Zealand, and distributor for those territories Madman Entertainment has revealed that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has opened in Australia and New Zealand at the number one spot in both regions. While an official box office total has yet to be revealed, this is a good sign for its performance in these territories so far.

🥳 You did it! #DemonSlayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain was Australia and New Zealand's number 1 movie on opening day! Book your tickets to see it in cinemas now: 🔥 https://t.co/NGMO7SKDy2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sucgmyiHB0 — Madman Anime (@Madman) February 25, 2021

As for fans in other territories, Demon Slayer's big movie has yet to get an official release date for fans in North America. There has been a reportedly super limited theatrical release in the United States in order to qualify for the awards season, but a full and official release has yet to be announced as of this writing. Aniplex of America's last official update on its release confirmed they were still planning a full theatrical release in North America some time this year.

A full international release in as many markets as possible is completely necessary this year as well because the second season of the anime is already on the way. Confirmed for a release this year, this new season will be picking up right after the events of the Mugen Train arc adapted for the feature film. So as many fans as possible need to check it out to be ready for the new episodes!

What do you think? Are you surprising to see Demon Slayer's big movie going on to such success? Are you excited for the upcoming second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!