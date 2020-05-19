Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Stuns with SPOILER's Revival

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's final chapter stunned fans in a number of ways, but there was one major revival no one expected to see! The final chapter of the series depicts a modern day Tokyo long after the events of the previous 204 chapters. The stories of Tanjiro Kamado and the other Demon Slayers have come to an end, and their souls are quite literally seen living peaceful lives through their descendants. This surprisingly brought back all kinds of familiar faces, but one definitely shook fans more than the others.

The Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, made a huge impact on the series and Tanjiro himself during his time in the Mugen Train arc, but unfortunately his death left a bigger impact than his time alive in the series. It was a huge deal for Tanjiro as he had finally found another potential friend and confidant.

Rengoku's death was a huge deal because it was implied that he and Tanjiro could have been great friends, but now through their descendants are living out this friendship. Kyojuro has come back as "Tojuro" and Tanjiro lives on as "Sumihiko." The two of them are quite agile, and fans were quite happy to see them live the lives their predecessors could have had.

Read on to see wha fans are saying about Rengoku's big "return," and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the reincarnations creating a whole new reality for the finale?