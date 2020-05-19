Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Stuns with SPOILER's Revival
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's final chapter stunned fans in a number of ways, but there was one major revival no one expected to see! The final chapter of the series depicts a modern day Tokyo long after the events of the previous 204 chapters. The stories of Tanjiro Kamado and the other Demon Slayers have come to an end, and their souls are quite literally seen living peaceful lives through their descendants. This surprisingly brought back all kinds of familiar faces, but one definitely shook fans more than the others.
The Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, made a huge impact on the series and Tanjiro himself during his time in the Mugen Train arc, but unfortunately his death left a bigger impact than his time alive in the series. It was a huge deal for Tanjiro as he had finally found another potential friend and confidant.
Rengoku's death was a huge deal because it was implied that he and Tanjiro could have been great friends, but now through their descendants are living out this friendship. Kyojuro has come back as "Tojuro" and Tanjiro lives on as "Sumihiko." The two of them are quite agile, and fans were quite happy to see them live the lives their predecessors could have had.
Read on to see wha fans are saying about Rengoku's big "return," and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the reincarnations creating a whole new reality for the finale? Let us know your thoughts directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter too!
Have You Seen This Boy?
anyway have u seen tojuro pic.twitter.com/WXIbxjF4gM— kat; rengoku's maid (@todorokizs) May 17, 2020
But Seriously Though
tojuro x sumihiko is the only canon endgame that matters— nat (@arestinnia) May 17, 2020
"Best Possible Ending"
kny 205 spoilers //
this is the best possible ending in relation to rengoku and tanjirou they were always supposed to be together pic.twitter.com/p9gF4iJ3vM— luo binghe fans (@gojoism) May 17, 2020
"This is Beautiful"
kny spoilers
now this? this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/h1SWiDmZuR— rymdmonster (@klippdass) May 17, 2020
A Moment
Kny 205
THIS RIGHT HERE. A MOMENT.— ceo of inosuke @ STEF HATER (@pigassault) May 17, 2020
when I first got back into kny it was around train arc and I thought rengoku was tanjirou’s best friend/rival.. U MEAN TO TELL ME REINCARNATION GAVE US JUST THAT ?? pic.twitter.com/qD9L5EtYMP
Hardcore Parkour!
Nobody :
Rengoku and Tanjiro descendants thru the years : pic.twitter.com/qR8yLy71YJ— Addy 🍜ミリオ (@vegeebs2) May 18, 2020
Tojuro's The Goodest Boy
TOJURO I WILL DIE FOR YOU PLEASE KNOW THAT I WOULD LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU I WOULD GIVE UP EVERYTHING IN THIS WORLD FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU I LOVE YOU TOJURO AND REMEMBER I WILL DIE FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/aDixZj1c3r— L! (@raingoku_) May 17, 2020
So Happy for These Two!
RENGOKU AND TANJIRO (reincarnated) ARE SO HAPPY NOW IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM 😭 pic.twitter.com/df0RV5N6Fx— tay (@uppermooon) May 17, 2020
