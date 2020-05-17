Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Shocks with SPOILER's Return

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially come to an end, and the finale has been controversial among fans for bringing back several of the characters fans had never expected to see again. Chapter 205 of the series brings the story to an end with a time jump several years into the future of "modern day" Tokyo. Years after the events of the original series, and years after the previous chapter teasing Tanjiro and the others returning to a normal life without the threat of demons hanging overhead, this finale brings back several familiar faces for unexpected cameos.

Chapter 205 of the series, rather than following up with Tanjiro and the usual crew, instead jumps several generations forward and follows Tanjiro's great grandchildren, Sumihiko and Kanata. One of Zenitsu's great grandchildren mentions that he believes in reincarnation and those killed by the demons revived and are now living peaceful lives. This theory turns out to be correct in the wildest way.

As we see more of this future generation, familiar faces begin appearing through the modern day city as Sumihiko heads to school. Not only do Tanjiro and Nezuko have future generation children that share a striking resemblance, but fallen characters such as many of the dead Hashira have returned to live peaceful lives as well.

For example, Shinobu Kocho and her older sister Kanae appear to have revived and are now attending a school. The future descendants of the Hashira have all returned and are living lives that their original versions would have never expected, and even Urokodaki's former apprentices Makomo and Sabito are now living lives as children.

The finale shows that the cycle of reincarnation continues and that Tanjiro and the others finally got the peace they were fighting for through their children and their children's children. It's admittedly a little rough considering that it's not quite clear as to whether or not this means that Tanjiro himself is still out there. Probably not considering Kiriya Ubuyashiki was confirmed to be the "oldest living Japanese person" in the finale, but this method for the finale is probably why it's been so divisive.

Then again, it's probably because many of the characters seemed to have reincarnated as exact replicas of the older selves. But what did you think of this finale? Surprised to see the series jump forward so far into the future? Was Tanjiro's story truly finished? Did seeing these cameos give it a happy ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

