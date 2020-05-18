Shonen Jump Legends Congratulate Demon Slayer's Artist on Final Chapter

The end has come for one of Shonen Jump's hottest titles, and the magazine is coming together to celebrate its finale. For those out of the loop, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came to a close the other day after chapter 205 hit the presses. Now, the series' creator Koyoharu Gotogue is getting all the love in light of the ending, and she received praise from some big-name creators.

The last chapter of Demon Slayer went live yesterday, and its impact is still echoing through the fandom. The series is one of the biggest hits rolled out by Shonen Jump in some time, and its explosive sales speak to its quality. After debuting several years back, Demon Slayer was on track to sell fast, but those sales went through the roof when Tanjiro hit the small screen.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When it was announced Demon Slayer was getting an anime, interest in the series ratcheted up in a big way. The show, which was done by ufotable, would go on to become the biggest of 2019. The hit series trended globally more than once in its first season, and the show's popularity led the manga to skyrocket. It has since sold over 60 million copies and even outdid One Piece in yearly sales last year which challenged Eiichiro Oda's long-held streak.

Now, as you can see below, a slew of Shonen Jump creators are giving thanks to Gotouge for her outstanding work. And when it comes to the artist herself - well, the creator of Demon Slayer has no one to thank but her fans who've supported her.

Have you shared your congrats with Gotogue yet on Demon Slayer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!