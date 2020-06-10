Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplayer Recreates Mitsuri's Most Impressive Technique

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga might have officially come to an end, but fans still can't help but pay tribute to some of the series' biggest moments! This includes many of the surprise battles and scenes from the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps, the Hashira. Introduced toward the end of the first season of the anime, these pillars of the Demon Slaying Corps not only had some of the most unique personalities of the series thus far but had the unique looks to match. One that instantly grabbed the attention of many fans was the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

Although Mitsuri didn't get quite a lot of time on screen during the anime's initial run, her unique look and personality among the rest of the Hashira was enough to leave a long lasting impact. This is far before she actually gets into the main action of the series as well, and thankfully when she does she pulls out some stunning techniques that include some incredible gymnastics.

One of the techniques from her Love Breathing, Swaying Love - Wildclaw, involves such a twist in her body that it seemed impossible to recreate it in our world. But artist @yukaran_2525 (who you can find on Twitter here) was up to the task with not only great cosplay, but a great recreation of thus athletic technique. Check it out below:

Without getting too much into spoilers for fans not all the way caught up, this technique debuts during the Swordsmith Village arc as Mitsuri finds herself in the battle alongside Tanjiro for the first time in the series. It's part of a string of arcs featuring the Hashira, and it left a huge impression that carries through the rest of the series. It's definitely one we need to see in the anime someday!

What did you think of the Love Hashira's anime debut during Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season? Are you hoping to see her in action in the anime again someday? Where does Mitsuri rank on your list of favorite Hashira? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

