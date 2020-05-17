Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Characters Desperately Needing a Spin-Off

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ending, but there are several characters that are in desperate need of a spin-off. The series may be coming to an end with the next chapter of the series, but that does not mean it all has to be over. As one of the currently hottest selling series running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, there's a good chance that a spin-off of the main series will be popping up soon. But why stop at one potential spin-off or sequel? There are a ton of characters that would benefit from more time on the page or screen. This includes members of the Demon Slaying Corps, the demons themselves, and even some fan favorites that we already see quite a lot! The franchise has a larger world that fans would undoubtedly love to see explored and evolved further, and these are the characters that would be the best suited for it. Read on for our breakdown of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba characters desperately needing spin-offs and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Which characters do you want to see more of in their own series? You can even reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Giyu Tomioka (Photo: Aniplex) With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba focusing on Tanjiro's perspective on things, many of the other Hashira are left on the sidelines until they are brought into the missions Tanjiro is a part of. Giyu is the first major character we see aside from Tanjiro and Nezuko, but we don't get to see too much of him in action. There are a few moments that tease what he's like in the field along with his vulnerable side coming through as the series evolves, but a full spin-off series would let us learn even more about Giyu. What made him put his life on the line for his belief in Tanjiro and Nezuko? There's so much left unexplored.

Kyojuro Rengoku (Photo: Aniplex) Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, probably makes the hugest impact with the least amount of involvement through the entire series. The Hashira are definitely sold short, but Rengoku would benefit the most from a spin-off capitalizing on his booming presence and personality. His intensity is infectious, and there's probably several different layers to his character left unseen. Rengoku is such a big deal to the series that his big debut arc will be the focus of the franchise's first feature film releasing later this year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train.

Shinobu Kacho (Photo: Aniplex) Shinobu Kacho was the second of the Hashira introduced to the series after Giyu, and she is the one that got arguably the most involvement out of the Hashira group in Tanjiro's journey. She plays a crucial role in several of the arcs, and while we see a bit of her past there are still so many things we don't know about her. She's hiding a lot behind that poker face, and while the main series reveals why she does this there's not a lot we can see about how this impacts her relationships with others and her demon slaying work. A spin-off would give us her inner thoughts!

Genya Shinazugawa (Photo: Aniplex) Without giving too much away for fans not all the way caught up with the manga, Genya Shinazugawa is a character that makes an impact early on but isn't involved with the series until long after he first debuted. Like many of the side characters in the Demon Slaying Corps, he simply just isn't involved with Tanjiro's missions so he doesn't show up in many of the arcs. He's a unique character for a number of reasons, and those reasons deserve more fleshing out by showing more of him in action with a spin-off.

Mitsuri Kanroji (Photo: ufotable) Mitsuri Kanroji made huge waves with fans immediately upon her debut since her character design was much different than the other Hashira, but like the others, there is just not enough of the fan favorite character in the main series. There's a connection between her and the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro, that's slightly explored in the main series but that's plenty of room to mine with a full series. Let's see this relationship develop though joint missions, long talks, and more that we just don't get time for in the main series!

Zenitsu and Inosuke (Photo: Aniplex) This one is kind of a cheat since it's more potential for a sequel, and because Zenitsu Agatsuma is already one of the central characters in the series. We see him evolve in many ways, so a series following him before and after his adventures with Tanjiro would be fun. Especially if it comes with Inosuke Hashibira along for the ride. The two of them journeying together would make for a number of fun, bite sized stories. Their dynamic with Tanjiro is great, but they're even wilder when it's just the two of them. Imagine the shenanigans.