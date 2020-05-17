Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Stirs Up Fans with Final Chapter
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular series in anime, and its story has come to an end on print. Today saw the release of chapter 205 in Shonen Jump which bids Tanjiro's quest farewell. As you can imagine, fans have a lot to say about this final outing, but they are not as positive as you may have expected.
And do be warned! There are major spoilers for Demon Slayer below, so proceed with caution if you have not read chapter 205 yet!
For those of you ready to check out the new chapter, you can do so through Viz Media ASAP. The website has been simulpublishing the chapters of Demon Slayer for a good while now. That means it was quick to get chapter 205 up today when it went live in Japan, and fans flooded the site eager to read this chapter.
As you can see below, we have collected a sample of responses to the finale, and they are all over the place. While plenty of fans are happy with the series and its gentle end, others were not on board. They felt the ending was the culmination of a botched arc. In their opinion, this final chapter let them down, but no finale can please everyone. There are bound to be disagreements, but fans did not expect a series so beloved as Demon Slayer to be so divisive.
A Fine Farewell
Shoutout to Demon Slayer for ending on a good note and not straying too far from it’s original theme. The manga wrapped up nicely.— 2D-kun #Persona 3 Remake (@JustinJustinp) May 17, 2020
A Clean Cut
Just finished the final chapter of the manga, and honestly, I think it was a great ending to the series. My favorite part was definitely seeing Giyu, Sabito, and Makomo together reincarnated! Sad it's done, but it's best to not drag it on #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/HIIzHiREZ6— PlaZma (@JSHK_240) May 17, 2020
A Gentle Ending
Last chapter of Demon Slayer was good. Endings suck, but it proves that a series doesn't need to be over a 1000s of chapters long; for a story to be good. All stories need an ending to the climatic ending of the characters journey. Not 100% happy with it, at least it's completed.— Shadow Neo (@umbraneo) May 17, 2020
A Solid Effort
hmmmm demon slayer's ending felt a little rushed and weird but whatever man— 💤 (@HYPERSOMNlC) May 17, 2020
Rushing Ahead
ok so demon slayer has finally ended and idk how to feel about the ending, the last chapter was pretty cool tho ngl. the last 20 or so chapters for the last arc were very rushed, but the manga as a whole was rly good— The Dub Collector (@Jaskaran2511) May 17, 2020
Us Too... Us Too!
demon slayer 204/205 ‼️‼️‼️
bro I didn’t think the ending would make me sob and yet here I am... pic.twitter.com/zoCbEjDzs5— noelle @ kakashi thirst bot (@emotabek) May 17, 2020
A So-So Farewell
That demon slayer ending left a bad taste in my mouth, I’m not a fan of this final arc whatsoever . I don’t know if I’m being too critical but this series went from a banger to a mediocre shonen. It just needed to stick the landing but it didn’t. Overall decent story pic.twitter.com/NlUDMlKYaT— 𝖗Յ𝖙𝖗𝖔 :the fierce battle project (@Retro_IIXV) May 17, 2020
