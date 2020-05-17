Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Stirs Up Fans with Final Chapter

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular series in anime, and its story has come to an end on print. Today saw the release of chapter 205 in Shonen Jump which bids Tanjiro's quest farewell. As you can imagine, fans have a lot to say about this final outing, but they are not as positive as you may have expected.

And do be warned! There are major spoilers for Demon Slayer below, so proceed with caution if you have not read chapter 205 yet!

For those of you ready to check out the new chapter, you can do so through Viz Media ASAP. The website has been simulpublishing the chapters of Demon Slayer for a good while now. That means it was quick to get chapter 205 up today when it went live in Japan, and fans flooded the site eager to read this chapter.

As you can see below, we have collected a sample of responses to the finale, and they are all over the place. While plenty of fans are happy with the series and its gentle end, others were not on board. They felt the ending was the culmination of a botched arc. In their opinion, this final chapter let them down, but no finale can please everyone. There are bound to be disagreements, but fans did not expect a series so beloved as Demon Slayer to be so divisive.

