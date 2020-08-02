Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases New English Mugen Train Trailer

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train just released a brand new trailer, and Aniplex of America has also dropped the English subbed version of the trailer for fans to check out! Announced right as the first season of the series came to an end, this feature film will be taking on the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga. Just as teased in the final moments of the anime series, this will take place immediately after the anime series' events as Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu find themselves in a much more dangerous situation than they realize.

Gearing up for a release in Japan later this October, and a release sometime next year for fans in North America, the third trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train gives us our best look at the new film yet. Not only do we finally get a tease for the film's story (further confirming its adapting the manga), but also get a glimpse at some of the fierce battles coming our way. Check out the newest trailer in the video above!

Aniplex of America describes the film as such, "With your blade, bring an end to the nightmare. Set forth on a new mission with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train as Tanjiro and company face one of the Twelve Kizuki aboard a mysterious train accompanied by the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Featuring the brand new theme song 'Homura' by LiSA, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is headed our way in 2021!"

As highlighted by each of the film's promotional materials, the biggest addition to the film will be the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. This Hashira made his impact during this arc of the series, and has since gone on to be such a hit with fans that he's now the only character to be getting a spin-off series. Fans can see just a tease of his contributions to the arc here in this latest trailer, and he will probably be the stand out reason to catch the new film as soon as it arrives in your region.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the next chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime? Wondering what kind of changes the film production will bring to the already gorgeous anime series? What moments are you most excited to see in the new movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

