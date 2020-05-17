Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Announces Rengoku Gaiden Spin-Off

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have officially come to an end, but it's far from over as a new spin-off focused on the fan-favorite Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, is on the way! After reports of a spin-off for the series popped up earlier this week, the official release of the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine confirmed that a new spin-off manga series was in the works. Titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden, this spin-off project unfortunately has very few details as to when it will debut but it has been teased that it will be a short project.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden will be taken on by BOZEBEATS series creator Ryoji Hirano, who had previously handled the short Giyu Tomioka focused spin-off, Tomioka Giyu Gaiden, last year. Taking to Twitter to congratulate Koyoharu Gotouge on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's finale, Hirano also shared a crisp new look at the upcoming spin-off with a fiery Rengoku piece. Check it out:

Rengoku has been a fan-favorite ever since his original debut in the main series, and he'll be the Hashira joining in on the action with the franchise's first feature film opening later this year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train. He's a great choice for the first of hopefully many spin-offs branching off of the series now that the manga is over.

