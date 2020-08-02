Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie Shares First Poster and Theme Song Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba defied every odd when its anime launched. The series was a success under Shueisha, but its anime launched the manga to the top of Shonen Jump's rankings. Fans have been waiting for the anime to return with its first-ever movie for months now, and they have finally gotten updates on the film.

As it turns out, a new poster for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has gone live. The drop also came with a special trailer confirming the film's theme song. It seems LiSA is returning to do another theme song for the anime after performing the hit single for season one. LiSA will perform the new track "Homura" for the movie, and it sounds like an immediate banger.

The poster backs up the film's hit potential as its artwork is gorgeous, to say the least. The key art shows Tanjiro in his usual green-and-black outfit as his sword sends waves of water from its blade. The boy appears to be fighting a mercurial demon dressed in a formal black outfit, so fans know this fight will be a good one.

After all, the new trailer released for Mugen Train sets up a major rift between the pair. His arrival pulls Tanjiro into a dream of sorts where he is so convincingly reunited with his deceased siblings. You can imagine how poorly Tanjiro will react when he finds the reunion was all a dream, and that anger is the sort of emotion our new Demon Slayer villain will feed on.

