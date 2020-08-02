Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Train Releases New Trailer

Today marks a long-awaited day for fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It has been quite a while since fans were informed the anime was working hard on a movie, and fans were given a second trailer for the much-anticipated flick. Earlier today, the team behind the Infinity Train film dropped lots of new information about the movie, and it culminated with an exciting new trailer that shows off Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and more.

The trailer, which can be found above, focuses on Tanjiro and his comrades as they travel on a mysterious train in the middle of the night. The unsettling reel shows a pair of unknown villains sneaking onto the train, and things get weird shortly afterward as Tanjiro finds himself reunited with two of his once-deceased siblings.

As the trailer wraps, fans can see Tanjiro break from his hallucination to fight one of the new villains atop the train. The gorgeous fight scene is short, but fans can see how seriously the boy is taking this battle. Clearly, this film is proving to be worth the wait given its quality, so netizens are looking forward to seeing it for themselves.

Currently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Train is expected to debut in Japan on October 16 in theaters. The country has been reopening theaters in waves following its initial outbreak of COVID-19. Unless anything changes, this feature plans to show on the big screen, and there is no word on when the film will head to the United States. There is usually a delay between an anime film's debut in Japan versus America, but the ongoing pandemic may make it even harder than usual to pin down a North American release.

