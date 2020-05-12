Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shares Stirring Nezuko Throwback

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is nearing its end, but the manga has a few more surprises to drop on fans before its very last chapter drops next week. It was not long ago that Shueisha put out a new chapter of the story, and it helped set up an epic finale for Tanjiro and Nezuko. But before that could happen, the series' creator made sure to draw an emotional throwback for all you Nezuko fans.

Over on Reddit, the blink-and-miss moment was found out by the user Therefore. They were reading through chapter 204 rather easily before one of the last pages saw Nezuko doing something familiar. After all, the girl learned to do it from her mother, and the touching nod has got Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans feeling weepy in the wake of Mother's Day.

You can see the moment below in all its cute glory. In one of the panels from chapter 204, Nezuko and Tanjiro are shown mopping the floor of their shared home. Zenitsu manages to dirty up the floor on accident, and Nezuko looks after the boy as he retreats. The view comes from the backside, but it shows Nezuko wearing an outfit just like the one her mother used to wear around the home.

Of course, this hand-me-down has got fans feeling teary, but it should come as no surprise. This outfit is one which most in this universe would wear while cleaning house or shop. Nezuko's mom wore it often to keep her clothes from getting dirty, and her daughter is doing the same now. After a harrowing adventure to regain her humanity, Nezuko deserves the sort of easy life where doing chores is her hardest task. And with an outfit like this on, Nezuko will be able to keep the memory of her mother close to her.

Did you notice this adorable Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba throwback?

